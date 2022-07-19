GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) GRAM on the Green returns to downtown Grand Rapids with a great lineup of local and regional music.

GRAM on the Green is a free annual summer concert series hosted on the Museum’s Terrace Thursday evenings in July and August. In the event’s thirteenth year, the Museum and WYCE 88.1FM will present four evenings of performances by local, regional, and national acts, along with artmaking activities, a cash bar, food trucks, and free admission to the Museum during extended open hours. GRAM on the Green continues the Museum’s tradition of offering free and accessible art experiences to the local community.

This year’s lineup:



July 21 – Molly (Soul Music) & After Ours (Electronic Jazz)

July 28 – Andrea von Kampen (Indie Folk) & Brie Stoner (Alternative Noir Pop)

August 4 – The Music That Raised Us (History of Black Music – Spirituals, Motown & Modern Soul)

August 11 – The Rachel Brooke Band & The Reverend Jesse Ray (Retro Rockabilly & Western Swing)

As part of the event, the Museum is open until 9 pm, and admission is free. Currently on view is In A New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940, which exhibition traces the evolution of Impressionism in America through over 130 paintings, prints, and drawings by popular artists like George Inness, Childe Hassam, and Lilla Cabot Perry. The exhibition is on view through August 27