GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A favorite summer activity is back in downtown Grand Rapids. GRAM on the Green is returning to the Grand Rapids Art Museum in partnership with WYCE.

Elizabeth, from the GRAM, and Chris, from WYCE, joined us today to discuss this year’s series and share a preview of this season’s lineup!

Free summer concerts return to the Grand Rapids Art Museum starting Thursday, July 20:

• July 20: La Furia Del Ritmo (Latin/world)

• July 27: Sarena Rae (soul/blues/jazz)

• August 3: The Bootstrap Boys (country/Americana/folk)

• August 10: Pretoria (rock/indie/alternative)

ArtMuseumGR.org/GRAM-On-The-Green