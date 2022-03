GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special exhibit opening up tomorrow at the Grand Rapids Art Museum highlighting the work of Detroit-based fiber artist Carole Harris.

The exhibit’s curator, Jen, joins us to tell us all about Carole Harris: Bright Moments.

Carole Harris: Bright Moments

March 17 – June 18

Grand Rapids Art Museum

