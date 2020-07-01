GR Reads is back at the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is the perfect time to pick up a good book! This year, the Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing back GR Reads, its adult summer reading program.

Summer Reading All Grown Up!

July 1 – August 31, 2020 | Virtual

The Grand Rapids Public Library has partnered with area organizations to present GR Reads, a summer reading program designed for adults. Their expert staff have selected six engaging titles that can be downloaded directly to your digital device or picked up through GRPL To Go, their curbside holds pick up service. Join them for a series of fun and interesting programming related to the books.

All 2020 GR Reads event will be free, online, and available on GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channels.

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library.