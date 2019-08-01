GR Reads – Greek to Go

Throughout the summer, we’re featuring the great lineup of books that are part of the GR Reads Summer Reading Program, we’re also profiling the events that tie into the featured books.

Today the book “My Family and Other Animals”, is the first in a trilogy by author, Gerald Durrell, which details his eccentric childhood on the Greek isle of Corfu. In 1935, at the age of 10, Durrell moves with his family from England to the bright and wild island of Corfu. Young Gerald is most especially interested in the wildlife on the island, and a lot of new pets eventually makes its way into their home including dogs, snakes, toads, magpies, tortoise, and more, causing much in the way of family drama.

One of those events could introduce you to something new, learning to make food with a Grecian touch. Today we have Esther Koukios, owner of Greek To Go, here with us.

Greek Cooking with Greek to Go