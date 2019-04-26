GR Pride event: a journey towards inclusion Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Next week, you're invited to come out for a night of conversations about spirituality and sexuality. Here to tell us more about this event is Larry from the Grand Rapids Pride Center, along with Jonathan from GIFT.

This evening will include a panel of speakers sharing their own stories about how their sexuality and spiritual journey has impacted their lives. It will then be followed by a Q&A and open community discussion where we can all explore this journey together.

This event is being presented by GIFT and the Grand Rapids Pride Center and will be hosted at GRCC by StandOut. This is a free event and desserts and refreshments will be provided.

Event details: