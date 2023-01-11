GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A great way to beat the winter blahs is to spend more time outside! The first Winter Festival, sponsored by the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, is coming up in a couple of weeks as a part of their winter Thrive Outside program.

The GR Parks Department’s Thrive Outside Program believes that everyone should be able to go outside when and how they want, and that gear and know-how shouldn’t stop anyone from going outside in the winter. This event is meant to bring families together to have fun outside during a time when some of us tend to hide out indoors.

More information can be found at GrandRapidsMI.gov/Thrive!