GR Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival is almost here!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival is almost here! There’s a lot to explore at the 3 night festival, but something you’ll want to plan ahead for are the pairing dinners. Here today to tell us more about these unique dining experiences is Dawn Baker.

Reserve your seat at one of their Intimate Pairing Dinners and plan to be wined and dined.

One of the unique experiences offered at the Festival each year are one hour seated multi-course meals that are paired with wine, beer and spirits. The Chef and Sommeliers, Ciccorone, or Mixologist, work together as they prepare, present and serve guests offering a special opportunity to communicate about what flavor profiles are enhanced by various pairings, and more.

Reservations for Pairings are made in advance online or at the Festival on a first-come, first served basis. Each Pairing has limited seating of 20, so reserve your space early.

Participating Restaurants

The Candied Yam

The New Forty Pearl

The Kitchen By Wolfgang Puck

One.Twenty.Three.

Reds at Thousand Oaks

Vintage

The 12th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival @ DeVos Place