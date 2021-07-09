GR Crime Tours teams up with the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Summer Reading Program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The GR Reads Summer Reading Program at the Grand Rapids Public Library is in full swing – this time, exploring infamous crimes in the city with an event coming up that you can participate in!

The book, The 7 and a Half Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, is a Groundhog Day story, with a mysterious twist. Every day, Evelyn Hardcastle will die at 11:00 pm unless the cycle can end. Every day, amnesiac Aiden Bishop will wake up as a different party guest at Blackheath House. The loops always play out the same, and jumping among the guests gives him new perspectives on the murder. To save Evelyn, Aiden will have to uncover the guests’ secrets as he finds out not everyone is who they seem. Evelyn Hardcastle reads like an Agatha Christie novel — a modern take on the classic whodunit. The everlasting twists, turns, and murders make this a white-knuckle read through to the stunning conclusion!

Comedian Eirann Betka-Pope leads GR Crime Tours and is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Public Library to offer free, shortened tours on July 14th and August 19th!

GR Crime Tours

Wednesday, July 14th @ 7pm

Thursday, August 19th @ 7pm

GRCrimeTours.com

BetkaPopeProdutions.com

GRCrimeTours@gmail.com

