GR Children’s Business Fair: cultivating young entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re meeting some incredible kids who would put your childhood lemonade stand to shame. Tomorrow their ideas will be on full display at the Grand Rapids Children’s Business Fair. Here to tell us all about it is Dana Roefer from Journey Academy along with young entrepreneurs Simon, Clara and Jaina.

The Grand Rapids Children’s Business Fair gives the next generation of entrepreneurs a safe setting to display their latest business ventures, in hopes to make a profit. Children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace. This is a family friendly event, they encourage friends, family, community members, and entrepreneurs alike to come out and support the next generation of entrepreneurs. Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.