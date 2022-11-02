GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Chamber is hosting the 2022 Diversity & Talent Summit on Tuesday, November 15th. The summit will explore the latest DEI trends and build upon foundational knowledge to enhance business success in an increasingly diverse and global community. CEOs, C-Suite administrators, Chief Diversity Officers, DEI practitioners, HR professionals, and talent acquisition specialists will receive actionable information and key takeaways to grow their organizational capacity.

The summit will feature a full day option. Following the morning program, participants will dive into practical DEI initiatives with work groups. Participants are grouped based on where they’re at in their organizational DEI journey, allowing for deeper conversations on best practices, actionable takeaways, and peer connections.

Today we have Andre Daley with the Chamber and Christina Keller, the chair of the summit here with us!

Register for the summit at GrandRapids.org.