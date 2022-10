GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that west Michigan is home to so many great businesses. The Grand Rapids Chamber is honoring twenty five of most exceptional businesses right here in the region across nine different award categories at the 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala later this month.

Attah from the Chamber and Kiran from Open Systems Technologies join us today!

For more details or to register for the Gala, click here!