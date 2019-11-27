GR Ballet tradition returns with The Nutcracker

Clara, the Nutcracker prince, sugarplum fairy, they’re all getting ready to return to the stage as a holiday tradition returns with the Grand Rapids Ballet. Today, we have artistic director, James Sofranko in studio with us along with Adriana Wagenveld, one of the company dancers.

Grand Rapids Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-15 & 20-22

DeVos Performance Hall

grballet.com/nutcracker

About the Grand Rapids Ballet

Celebrating our 48th year as Michigan’s only professional ballet company, we are committed to lifting the human spirit through the art of dance under the current leadership of James Sofranko as artistic director, Glenn Del Vecchio as executive director, and Attila Mosolygo as director of Grand Rapids Ballet School and its Junior Company. A proud recipient of the ArtServe Michigan Governor’s Arts Award for Outstanding Cultural Organization, Grand Rapids Ballet has a rich history marked by steady growth, a commitment to excellence, and strong community support.