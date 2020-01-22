GR Ballet features Valentine’s Day performance of Eternal Desire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Ballet is bringing you the perfect Valentine’s Day weekend with three days of Eternal Desire.

The program explores the timeless themes of love and desire from many angles – from the classic balcony scene of Romeo and Juliet to the contemporary look at love in Wild Sweet Love.

The program, put on by Artistic Director James Sofranko, runs from February 14-16 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, February 14th at 7:30pm

FAMILY MATINEE: Saturday, February 15th at 2pm

Saturday, February 15th at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 16th at 2pm

Purchase tickets here.