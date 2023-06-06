GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A great way to get outside and explore different cultures is by attending one of the awesome cultural events happening in West Michigan throughout the summer. This weekend is the annual Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

Visitors get a chance to experience food and merchandise from vendors representing diverse cultures.

Be sure to catch SuddenRush, the popular Hmong-Canadian rock band from Canada, a Vietnamese variety show, multiple cultural performances from various Asian-Pacific countries, a K-Pop dance contest, dances from the Pacific Islands, games, and friendly competitions like the spicy noodle challenge and other exciting family games.

The festival has something for everyone: interactive games, kids’ activities, workshops, competitions, group games, cornhole tournaments, karaoke and more!

It’s also an excellent opportunity to connect with businesses, organizations and individuals who promote and celebrate Asian-Pacific American culture. Plus, their newest award, GRAPF Elder of the Year, recognizes the contributions of our senior community members.

Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation (GRAPF) is a community-based 501c3 nonprofit organization that strives to promote cultural awareness and provide vital resources to support the thriving AAPI community in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

June 9-11 – Calder Plaza

300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids”

Friday & Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday: Noon-5pm