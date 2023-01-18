GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation

working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to

share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these past 50

years.



Gordon Water Systems has several options to help you keep your family’s drinking water safe.

Their Kinetico K5 Drinking Water Station is rated #1 in a popular consumer magazine

and is PFAS rated. Drink clean, safe water! The Non-Electric Kinetico Premier product line of water softeners are the most efficient available and come with a 10 year factory parts warranty. Gordon Water provides their labor for a 10 yr Parts & Labor warranty.



The Kinetico Kinex Salt Level Monitor communicates with your phone and lets you & us know when your salt level is low. It can help remind you and provide salt delivery right to your salt tank.



*Special offers for viewers:

50th Anniversary/Expo Special:

● Get the Kinetico K5 Drinking Water Station bundled with a new whole

house system and save $1,000!

● Purchase a new Bottled Water Cooler and Save $50! Celebrating 50

years so save $50!



GordonWater.com

616-776-3800

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Rockford and Portage