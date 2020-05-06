Goodwill stores opening up for donations starting May 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With so much time on our hands, many people have been doing spring cleaning. Luckily Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids stores will be opening again for donation drop-offs starting May 8.

They still will be maintaining a touchless donation system to reduce contact. All donors are asked to bag and box their items and to exit their car one at a time to place their donations in the correct bins. Goodwill staff will assist with large items such as furniture and will maintain 6 feet social distancing at all times.

For more information, visit GoodwillGR.org.

Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids.