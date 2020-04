GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may be tempted to use this spare time to clean out your house but unfortunately, Goodwill stores have had to close due to the pandemic. They CANNOT accept donations and are asking for people to not leave their items outside their buildings.

Please hold onto your donations until they open their locations back up.

>>>Jill Wallace from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids talked to us today with more details.