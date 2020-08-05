Good planning can help ease the pain of dementia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s something no one ever wants to have to deal with – accepting that you or a loved one has dementia. Good planning can help.

Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, is here to tell us more.

PACE Eligibility:

  • Be 55 or older
  • Live in the service area of a PACE organization
  • Need a nursing home-level of care (as certified by the state)
  • Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE

Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law 

  • Make an appointment  
  • 1-800-317-2812
  • Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, 
  • Holland, & Portage 
  • (616) 361-8400 
  • www.davidcarrierlaw.com

