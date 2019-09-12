Good food and award-winning beer

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do tonight, we’ve got a fantastic event for you. It has great food, award winning beer, and it gives back to a great cause.

ACF / GRBC Chef competition brew launch party

  • Winner – Chef Jay Monson with his “Oakie Dokie Smokie” Light smoked Cherry Wheat Ale
  • September 12th 2019 6pm at Grand Rapids Brewing Company
  • Donations – Goes to support their local culinary professionals and students with continuing education, speaker series, and their partnerships with other non-profit charities like Kid’s Food Basket.

