Good food and award-winning beer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do tonight, we’ve got a fantastic event for you. It has great food, award winning beer, and it gives back to a great cause.
Here to explain is Chef Shawn Kohlhaas!
>>> Learn more in the video above.
ACF / GRBC Chef competition brew launch party
- Winner – Chef Jay Monson with his “Oakie Dokie Smokie” Light smoked Cherry Wheat Ale
- September 12th 2019 6pm at Grand Rapids Brewing Company
- Donations – Goes to support their local culinary professionals and students with continuing education, speaker series, and their partnerships with other non-profit charities like Kid’s Food Basket.