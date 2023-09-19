GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a golfer, you know that many of Michigan’s most well-known golf courses can be found up north amid some really beautiful terrain. The course we’re taking you to today has an “up north” feel, but you don’t have to drive far to get there!

Stonegate Golf Club is a public facility located just ten minutes from Muskegon and about 50 minutes from Grand Rapids on M-120 in Twin Lake, MI. The course sprawls through the southwest corner of the Manistee National Forest, which provides a great landscape of tree-lined fairways marshland and elevation making the natural terrain a golfer’s perfect round.

They offer a full-service practice range complimented well by a short game area that will keep your game sharp, especially with the help of their new PGA professional who offers a variety of lesson packages to fit every player.

During your visit, make sure to stop at Stonegate Bar/Grille. The Grille is a perfect spot to grab a quick bite before, during, or after your round, book your private party, or just for an evening meal. The outside patio provides a great backdrop for a great time.

Stonegate Golf Club

4100 Sweeter Road – Twin Lake

231-744-7200

StonegateGolfClub.com

Sponsored by Stonegate Golf Club.