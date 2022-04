GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of families just finished spring break and we know that a lot of people have that travel bug! With spring here, and warmer temperatures a lot of people are thinking about golf! Just a few hours north of West Michigan are the courses at Shanty Creek Resort, join me for a quick lesson!

>>>Take a look!

Shanty Creek Resort

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.