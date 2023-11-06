GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This week, you may see green lights around west Michigan paying tribute to military veterans. Kent County Veterans Services helps veterans in our community year-round. Today, we have Rachel in studio with us to tell us what services and events they offer for local vets.

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

AccessKent.com/Departments/VeteransServices

You can pick up a free green light bulb at the Kent County Veterans Services office on Fuller Avenue NE at Bradford Street.

