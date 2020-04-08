God’s Kitchen to provide free take-away meals to those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catholic Charities West Michigan’s God’s Kitchen programs will stay open and provide food to anyone who needs it.

From 12:30 – 2pm Monday-Saturday and 2:30 – 4pm on Sundays, God’s Kitchen in Grand Rapids will be handing out prepared take-away meals. To ensure the health and safety of God’s Kitchen patrons, they will not have the dining room open but will still be providing meals everyday.

The Muskegon Food Pantry will provide a drive-through or walk-up option, for patrons to pick up a free bag of food. The baby & toddler pantries in both Muskegon and Grand Rapids will be temporarily closed, but will continue to supply free diapers and wipes to existing clients.

If you’d like to support their programs, you can donate at ccwestmi.org/donate.

