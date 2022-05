GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women and improving that statistic is the basis of the work for the American Heart Association. Morgan Poole took part in the Go Red for Women Luncheon in Kalamazoo at the Go Red for Women Luncheon and talked with one woman who has a very personal story to share.

For more information, to donate and learn about the mission – click here.