Go Red and raise awareness for heart health

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 11:57 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 11:57 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - February is American Heart Month and all month-long The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative is inspiring, educating and empowering you to learn about the number one killer of women: heart disease and strokes.

Lifestyle and diet changes can reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases. A combination of exercises, a heart-healthy diet and knowing how outside factors such as birth control, smoking, etc., affect your risk can save your life. The topic is complex, but the information is invaluable.

Go Red for Women has a ton of resources available at GoRedforWomen.org, from recipes to exercise tips. The Know Your Risk tab is the center of understanding the ins and outs of heart disease.

