Glover’s Heroes gives back

Some jobs are more like callings, to protect, serve, and take care of others. You probably know a few of these everyday heroes well today we’re talking to a local realtor who wants your help to recognize these heroes. Jeff Glover stopped by our studio to talk more about Glover’s Heroes.
Who Qualifies for the Glover’s Heroes Discount?
- Teachers (Active/Retired)
- Nurses (Active/Retired)
- Police Officers (Active/Retired)
- Firefighters (Active/Retired)
- Emergency Technicians (Active/Retired)
- Military (Active/Retired)
- Employed Caregivers (Active/Retired)
Glover’s Heroes identifies the above as Heroes that benefit from their commission donations. Heroes may be active or retired to qualify for the discount. Hero must work with a Jeff Glover & Associates, Realtor in order to obtain discount. Employment Identification may be requested to verify hero status.
When a Hero buys or sells a home with 25% of the Realtor’s commission dollars are donated. The hero will receive 20% of the donation and 5% of the donation will be donated to the foundation where multiple heroes lives are dramatically improved each year with funds raised.
They are accepting nominations until July 15 at www.gloversheroes.org/nominate
Jeff Glover & Associates, Realtors
- 1-855-533-3735
- www.housesoldname.com