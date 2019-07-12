Glover’s Heroes gives back

Some jobs are more like callings, to protect, serve, and take care of others. You probably know a few of these everyday heroes well today we’re talking to a local realtor who wants your help to recognize these heroes. Jeff Glover stopped by our studio to talk more about Glover’s Heroes.

Who Qualifies for the Glover’s Heroes Discount?

Teachers (Active/Retired)

Nurses (Active/Retired)

Police Officers (Active/Retired)

Firefighters (Active/Retired)

Emergency Technicians (Active/Retired)

Military (Active/Retired)

Employed Caregivers (Active/Retired)

Glover’s Heroes identifies the above as Heroes that benefit from their commission donations. Heroes may be active or retired to qualify for the discount. Hero must work with a Jeff Glover & Associates, Realtor in order to obtain discount. Employment Identification may be requested to verify hero status.

When a Hero buys or sells a home with 25% of the Realtor’s commission dollars are donated. The hero will receive 20% of the donation and 5% of the donation will be donated to the foundation where multiple heroes lives are dramatically improved each year with funds raised.

They are accepting nominations until July 15 at www.gloversheroes.org/nominate

Jeff Glover & Associates, Realtors