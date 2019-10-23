Giving your child the gift of a healthy smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Childhood is filled with milestones, one of them is the first time your child goes to the dentist! It’s the beginning of a long and important relationship, a healthy mouth and good dental habits go a long way.

So we’re highlighting a very special doctor’s office, Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan. They specialize in babies, kids, and teens as patients for many different types of care, take a look!

About Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

The owners, Dr. Katie Swanson and Dr. Stephanie Kloostra, are both board certified pediatric dentists with specialized training in child development and behavior enhancement. As pediatric dental specialists, they understand that all children are unique and tailor treatment approaches for each child. The office is designed to make both children and their family feel welcome and at ease when visiting for their appointments. The theme of the office is “going up north”, enjoying family time on one of the many beautiful Michigan lakes, camping, and even includes a log home playhouse for kids to enjoy. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie want to help kids and their parents experience going to the dentist in a positive way, so they look forward to their next visit.

Most people don’t know that they should schedule a child’s first dental visit by age 1 or within 6 months of the first tooth erupting, in accordance with the guidelines from the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie encourage bringing your child in early to ensure that they have the best start for a lifetime of oral health.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan offers preventative care, including regular exams and cleanings, restorative care, such as fillings, crowns, etc., as well as laser dentistry and sedation dentistry. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie are certified by the American Board of Laser Surgery for treatments using a laser. The doctors use a CO2 soft tissue laser for frenectomies, which are sometimes needed for children to relieve a lip or tongue tie if they are having difficulty with feeding or speech development. The office accepts referrals from lactation consultants, pediatricians, speech therapists, and other health professionals for these procedures from infancy to adolescence. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie help babies having difficulty breast feeding and bottle feeding with frenectomy treatments in order to improve their ability to suck and swallow. For more information you can visit their website at https://www.pdsofwestmi.com.