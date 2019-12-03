Giving Tuesday – tips from the BBB

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Giving Tuesday, a time to give back and be charitable but before you do, make sure you do your homework. Today we have Troy Baker from the Better Business Bureau in studio with us.

BBB recently put out their annual Donor Trust Report. It found 70% of people believe it is essential to trust a charity before they give. That same report found just 23.8% say they have high confidence that charities can be relied on to do what they say. With all the scams and uncertainty it is critical to do your research and be comfortable with your giving decisions. Give.org provides information on nonprofits locally and around the country. The BBB has 20 standards charities are asked to meet, everything from board makeup and meetings to finances, and give.org provides all the information collected in an easy format for donors to see.

