GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local US Army veteran got something he really needed: more accessibility in his home, thanks to SIR Home Improvements. Not too long ago, Vernon Anderson fell getting into his bathtub and injured himself. When Sir Home Improvements heard about his story, they knew he was a perfect fit for its Baths for the Brave program, an initiative that gives back to our nation’s unsung heroes.

