Give yourself the gift of an early retirement

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Who doesn’t love the holidays? Are you nearing retirement, unsure if now is the right time, or wondering whether you need to wait longer?

Here to give you guidance on a potential gift for yourself – an early retirement – is Doug with Integrity Financial Group.

Integrity Financial Group has a great offer for you today. If you have $300,000 saved for retirement, schedule your free retirement financial plan by calling 616-226-8888.

Integrity Financial Group

144 44th St. SW, Ste 2 – Grand Rapids
616-226-8888
IntegrityFin.com

Sponsored by Integrity Financial Group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon