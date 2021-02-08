Give yourself or a loved one the gift of beauty this Valentine’s Day

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is a time to make those around you feel special. But you can also treat yourself and give yourself the gift of beauty!

This week is beauty week at the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery and today, Amanda and Maria join us!

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Beauty Week 2021
Special packages and pricing
Specials on injectables, skincare, body contouring and more
616-588-8880
2155 East Paris Avenue SE
BengtsonCenter.com

Sponsored by Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon