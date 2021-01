GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is it time to rethink your closet? Living in Michigan, where the seasons always have us reaching for something different in our closet, it’s necessary to have ample space and organization.

We found some of the most gorgeous and unique wardrobe systems we’ve ever seen at Design Quest – take a look!

Design Quest

4181 28th St. SE

616-940-9911

DesignQuest.biz

Sponsored by Design Quest.