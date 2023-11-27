GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The holiday season can be very stressful and busy, so make sure you do something for yourself! If you’re looking to pamper yourself or maybe give someone the gift of some much-need “me time” to someone else, we have a great event for you! Today, we have Sarah, Katrina and Allie from The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery to tell us about this special event.

The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

2155 East Paris SE

Grand Rapids

616-303-3861

Sponsor: The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery