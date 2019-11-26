Give the gift of entertainment this year at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall and winter entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning a fall color tour or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases.

Fall Shows:

  • Straight No Chaser – November 30
  • Brett Young with special guest, Ingrid Andress – December 6
  • Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
  • Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
  • RATT with special guest Quiet Riot – December 30
  • Lewis Black – January 31, 2020

