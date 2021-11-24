Give the gift of entertainment this holiday season with a trip to Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a gift for someone who has everything or is hard to buy for, consider an experience like concert tickets! Soaring Eagle Casino has a great fall, winter and spring entertainment lineup. They also just recently announced a partnership to create Eagle Casino & Sports, for online games and sportsbook.

You’ll be able to play your favorite slots and table games online and make sports bets online and in person at the casino – this is set to be launched early next year. But you don’t have to wait that long to enjoy some great entertainment at the casino and resort! First up, Air Supply, – a mainstay of the 70s and 80s is coming in concert on January 21st and tickets are on sale! Tickets are also on sale to see Chicago in concert on April 9th – what a great stocking stuffer for someone! For Motown fans out there, it’s the The Sounds of Motown featuring The Four Tops and The Temptations are playing this weekend! On December 3rd, Dustin Lynch is at the Entertainment Hall and on December 17th, its the Sounds of the Season with the Beach Boys. What a great lineup – it’s so great to have live music back!

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Waterpark. This weekend they’re hosting their Pajama Jam with crafts, scavenger hunts, story times and movies. All December long you can enjoy their Holly Dayz with great holiday fun with a visit from Frozen characters, a weekend with a hot cocoa bar, Polar Express and breakfast with Santa. Click here for all the details! If you need a gift for the holidays, you could also get a Soaring Eagle Gift Card!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.