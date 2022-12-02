GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a wonderful time of year for a gift that will last a lifetime — future college credits at today’s prices through the Michigan Education Trust. Enrollment has just opened and today we have Diane Brewer in studio to tell us more

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) is the state of Michigan’s 529 prepaid tuition savings program that lets users pay today’s prices for future education costs. MET benefits can be used for postsecondary education at public and private Michigan and out-of-state universities, colleges, community colleges and technical schools. If a student chooses to attend a private Michigan school or out-of-state college or university, funds can be directed to that institution. MET benefits may also be transferred to other eligible family members or terminated for a refund to get back what you put in plus potential earnings if a child decides not to pursue higher education.

Michigan Education Trust

Free Webinar: Tuesday, December 6th from noon-1pm

SetWithMET.com

517-335-4767 or 1-800-MET-4-KID

