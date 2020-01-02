Give the gift of blood in the new year

Do you bleed green for MSU or maybe you bleed maize or blue or red for Ohio State? Do want to have a little fun with graduates and fans from some major universities? We know of a great opportunity an event kicking off this week that’ll help save lives by helping a local blood bank. Today we have Eric the University of Michigan Alumni Club, Donna from the OSU Club and Liz of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to talk about the Blood Bowl!
West Michigan Alumni Blood Bowl
U of M, OSU, Notre Dame & MSU
Donate through January 10
Versiti Blood Center
1036 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids