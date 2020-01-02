Give the gift of blood in the new year

Maybe you're resolving to continue or start higher education in 2020. Well it's not too late to sign up for winter semester classes at GRC. Staff will process applications immediately on Service Saturdays, today we have Ann Isackson, in studio with us to explain.

Service Saturdays at GRCC January 4 and 11 10am-2pm GRCC Enrollment Center in Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall 143 Bostwick Ave. NE Grand Rapids(616) 234-3300 grcc.edu/registration