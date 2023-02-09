GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which is a great opportunity to give your loved ones, or maybe yourself, the gift of a special experience!
This next guest knows all about great local experiences, Julia joins us today from Uptown Grand Rapids with some awesome gift ideas.
For the Traditionalist:
Thelma’s Flowers
619 Wealthy St. SE
616-258-8372
Mokaya Chocolate Shop
638 Wealthy St. SE
616-551-1925
For the Romantic:
Opera Grand Rapids
Betty Van Andel Opera Ctr 1320 Fulton St. E
616-451-2741
Leon & Sons
972 Cherry St. SE
616-570-0860
For the Foodie:
The Local Epicurean
1440 Wealthy St. SE
616-206-5175
For the Movie Lover
Wealthy Theatre
1130 Wealthy St. SE
616-459-4788
Sticky Fingers
1503 Lake Dr. SE
616-287-0347
Popnotch Goods
746 Wealthy St. SE
616-551-2738
For You!
Apsara Spa
1514 Wealthy St. SE #282
616-451-4505
Uptown Grand Rapids
UptownGR.com
For a full directory of businesses, visit UptownGR.com/Directory-Uptown