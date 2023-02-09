GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which is a great opportunity to give your loved ones, or maybe yourself, the gift of a special experience!

This next guest knows all about great local experiences, Julia joins us today from Uptown Grand Rapids with some awesome gift ideas.

For the Movie Lover Wealthy Theatre

1130 Wealthy St. SE

616-459-4788

Sticky Fingers

1503 Lake Dr. SE

616-287-0347

Popnotch Goods

746 Wealthy St. SE

616-551-2738 For You! Apsara Spa

1514 Wealthy St. SE #282

616-451-4505

Uptown Grand Rapids

UptownGR.com

For a full directory of businesses, visit UptownGR.com/Directory-Uptown