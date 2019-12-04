Give the gift of an education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This holiday season, it can be tempting to buy your kids the latest toy or gadget, but you also have the opportunity to get them something that will last forever, a college education. Here to talk to us more about this is Robin Lott from the Michigan Education Trust.

MET is the state of Michigan’s Section 529 prepaid tuition plan that allows families to lock in future college credits at today’s rates. During December, it is offering a $50 match on the first 300 new contract purchases, as well as a $50 gift card that purchasers can use to make a donation toward a public school classroom project listed on DonorsChoose.org.

Proceeds used to make a MET purchase or contribution before Dec. 31 qualify for a 2019 Michigan state income tax deduction.

SETwithMET.com

800-MET-4-KID (800-638-4543)