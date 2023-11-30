GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanksgiving may be over but the season of giving continues. If you’re looking to give to a great cause, we have an idea for you. Family Promise of West Michigan’s mission is to end homelessness, one family at a time, by engaging inclusive communities to provide emergency shelter and basic needs.

The need is real every year, but with inflation, this year will be especially difficult and that’s why United Bank wants to help. Its Blanket the Community project will help ease the burden of staying warm during the cold Michigan winters.

You can help by dropping off a new blanket at any of United Bank’s 13 locations from now until the end of the year. By donating a new blanket to United Bank, you’re helping Family Promise of West Michigan help connect families to prevention, emergency housing and family support services so that they can move out of homelessness into stable housing.

Children are the new face of homelessness. We don’t often think of kids being homeless, but they are. A blanket goes a long way in keeping kids warm as well as providing security during what is an extremely difficult time for them and their families.

Sponsored by United Bank.