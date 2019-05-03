eightWest

Give mom a sign of growing love

Posted: May 03, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend it's the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo but next weekend we celebrate something very important...our moms! So, to say thank you, we always want to get mom something special. So how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space?

We found some great options at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center.          

With the promise of warmer weather, this is the perfect time of the year for giving mom a new addition to that lawn or garden. From hanging baskets to trees that she can cherish every day to statuary and pottery and a boutique with lots more inspiring ideas, it's one stop shopping to tell mom you love her!

Myrtle Mae's and Dutton General Store are also excited to be a part of a fabulous fashion show coming up that benefits the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. It’s the Junior Mollie Booth Guild's Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon at Watermark Country Club on Wednesday, May 8th. Tickets are $30 and all proceeds benefit the Heart Center and Children's Hospital.

Junior Mollie Booth Guild's Annual Fashion Show 

  • Wednesday, May 8
  • Watermark Country Club
  • Lunch at Noon - tickets $30
  • Call (616) 949-0402

Harder and Warner Landscaping & Garden Center

  • 6464 Broadmoor SE,  Caledonia
  • 616-698-6910
  • Open 7 days a week
