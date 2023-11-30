GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for person in your life, why not give them a fun experience? Here’s a look at what Soaring Eagle Casinos has coming up.

Music

Jason Aldean is coming to the outdoor venue on August 16 with tickets going on sale this Friday. Tune in next week because we’ll give you a chance to win tickets to that show! Soaring Eagle recently announced an Elvis tribute show – The Three Kings Elvis Tribute – on January 8.

Robin Thicke will be on stage at the Entertainment Hall on December 15, and master magician Lance Burton on December 28. Soaring Eagle says this is a “Vegas show suitable for the whole family!”

Lonestar will be at the Entertainment Hall on December 30. The band is bringing special guest Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are now on sale to see hard rock legends Great White in concert with Quiet Riot. That show is right after Christmas on December 29. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson is coming to Soaring Eagle on December 27. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Fast forward to summer and a throwback to iconic southern rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the outdoor venue on August 9.

Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Entertainment

A big name from late-night TV is coming to mid-Michigan in early December — Jay Leno will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on December 8.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook, an official partner of the Detroit Lions. You’ll find large screens all over the bar, making it easy to watch the game.

Waterpark

If you’re looking for a family gateway or a great gift idea for a family, there are always great package deals at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. That’s a great experience for the family year-round, especially when it’s cold outside.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.