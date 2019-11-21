Give back and make a huge impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, this is a time of year we all look forward to the holiday season and look for opportunities to give back with our time and money to organizations that are doing great things in our community. Today, we wanted to highlight one excellent example of that, the Battle Creek Community Foundation, which continues to move that community toward positive change. We sat down with them to hear about some of the projects happening in Battle Creek and how local giving is making a big impact…

Over the years, the Battle Creek Community Foundation has received gifts from individuals, corporations and organizations, all forms of giving are welcome. The Foundation uses these earnings to distribute grants to a variety of nonprofit programs, organizations and other community-oriented charitable efforts that benefit Battle Creek residents.

Funds are also created to provide scholarships to local students and to promote community leadership to help develop community-wide solutions for problems and issues.