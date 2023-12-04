GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- When it comes to holiday giving, Michigan Education Trust is a bargain you can’t beat! There’s no better time than now to start contributing to a MET plan, especially for grandparents, caregivers or anyone looking for a perfect gift for a young person that will give back over a lifetime.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) is the state of Michigan’s 529 prepaid education savings program that lets users pay today’s prices for future education costs. MET benefits can be used for postsecondary education at public and private Michigan and out-of-state universities, colleges, community colleges and technical schools. If a student chooses to attend a private Michigan school or out-of-state college or university, funds can be directed to that institution.

MET benefits may also be transferred to other eligible family members or terminated for a refund to get back what you put in, plus potential earnings if a child decides not to pursue higher education.

Michigan Education Trust

SetWithMET.com

517-335-4767 or 1-800-MET-4-KID

Sponsored by Michigan Education Trust.