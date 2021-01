GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year has put so much added stress onto kids causing loneliness and depression and of course, Michigan winters can bring on the winter blues for many as well. So a new opportunity is giving our youth the chance to connect and get moving in a positive way!

It’s called Get Up and GOTR! Lisa and Elizabeth from Girls on the Run join us to tell us about the fun new program.

To get more information, visit gotrkmc.org.