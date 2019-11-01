Girls Choral Academy: giving young women a voice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local organization is helping make a difference in the lives of girls in our community. Teaching them lifelong skills and also to sing. Here to tell us more about the girls choral academy is Lori and Stephanie.

About Girls Choral Academy

Formed in 1997, the Girls Choral Academy (GCA) provides a safe, loving, nurturing, and challenging environment for girls (ages 4-18).

Our Mission is to “Give Girls a Voice.” Our mission extends beyond gaining a singing voice. We seek to improve self-confidence in girls

The GCA offers two overarching programs that target different segments of the West Michigan population: the Grandville Avenue Girls Choir and the Campus Choir.

Grandville Avenue Girls Choir is a free after-school program designed for girls in third through eighth grade at Southwest Community Campus School, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, or Burton Middle School (all within the Grand Rapids Public School system)

Campus Choirs are available for preschool through twelfth grade students, and draw from various school systems around the city.

The Campus Choirs are audition- and tuition- based and include opportunities for small group work and private tutoring to attain the highest standards. Over a third of these girls rely on scholarships in order to participate.

Scholarships come from generous support of donors. One way to support these girls is by attending our upcoming benefit fundraiser.

Let Their Voice Be Heard