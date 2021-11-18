Gina Ferwerda shares sneak peek of the food and drinks at the GR International Wine, Beer & Food Festival this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All week we’ve been bringing you a taste of what you can experience this weekend at the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.
You’ve seen our next guest on eightWest many times and we’re excited to have her in studio with us today – Gina Ferwerda! She’ll be presenting on the Cooking and Cocktails stage at this year’s festival!
Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival
Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th
DeVos Place
Single Day Tickets: $20
GRWineFestival.com
Sponsored by Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.