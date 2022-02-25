Gilmore International Piano Festival is returning to the newly-renovated Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek

by: Jessica Jurczak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all still celebrating the fact that live entertainment is once again a part of our lives and after a short pause due to the pandemic, the beloved Gilmore International Piano Festival is back!

For 3 weeks, they’ll host concerts featuring world class piano talent at venues in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. The shows in Battle Creek will be at a newly remodeled space inside the Kool Family Community Center. The Kool Center, an organization within the Battle Creek Community Foundation is really excited to debut the space.

The Gilmore Festival

Kool Center – Battle Creek
4/22 – All ages family concert
Week of 5/9 – Jazz at Noon series
TheGilmore.org

