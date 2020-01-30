Gilmore Car Museum takes you back in time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we take a look at all of the current and future vehicles at the Michigan International Auto Show this weekend, we can’t forget to take a look at where the automotive industry began!

Gilmore Car Museum is North America’s largest auto museum with over 400 vehicles on display and more than 190,000 square feet of exhibit space! The oldest car currently in their exhibit is an 1899 Locomotive Steam Car.

You can even sign up to drive a Model T Ford!

Stop by their booth at the auto show this weekend to step back in time or visit their website to plan a trip to their museum.